Destruction Because of Offense for 01/09/2015
It is a growing phenomenon, and it was on visible display last week. A group of terrorists was so offended by a publisher that the publisher had to be destroyed publicly as both an act of vengeance and an act of instruction. The act of vengeance was d...
It is a growing phenomenon, and it was on visible display last week. A group of terrorists was so offended by a publisher that the publisher had to be destroyed publicly as both an act of vengeance and an act of instruction.
The act of vengeance was directed against the publisher directly. He came under attack for his personal actions. He published something that offended the group. He p ...
Updated: Fri Jan 09, 2015