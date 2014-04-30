This will shock most of you. I like Lindsey Graham. Always have for that matter. He’s always been very pleasant to me. We’ve shared a few common fights. And I respect that he is not as willing as some of his colleagues to shift his positions on all things merely for the sake of re-election.

But I disagree with Lindsey Graham on immigration. I disagree with him on our nation’s role as the world’s policeman. I disagree with him on the NSA situation. I disagree with his votes for Kagan and Sotomayor. On the largest issues of the day within the Republican Party, though I may like Lindsey Graham, I disagree with him and think South Carolina could and should find someone to replace him in the Senate.

Conservatives, I think the only person who had what it takes to beat Lindsey Graham is Det Bowers. I’ve been paying attention to him for several months behind the scenes. In the short time he has been in the race he has raised over $400,000.00, with over 95% of that coming from South Carolina. In fact, a large number of his donors are new donors to politics.

I have sat on the sidelines because none of his challengers have struck me as impressive or credible. The closest has been Bill Connor, who I supported for Lt. Governor. But too many people who supported him or worked with him in that race have been really displeased with how he handled himself after that race. I do not think he can get the traction this time. Det Bowers is already showing his traction in the race.

Last week, someone started sending out opposition hits on Det Bowers. He is a minister and has his sermons online. A fragment of one of his long sermons on marriage was taken out of context and used as a hit against him. This suggests to me that his opponents view him as the most credible challenger to Lindsey Graham too.

It is a very difficult task to take on an incumbent, as conservatives are now finding out. There are lots of candidates in the race in South Carolina, but I think all of them fall short in various ways from being an effective challenger. But I think conservatives finally have someone who is a viable and competitive challenger in Det Bowers.

There is not a lot of time, but if Bowers can marshal his resources and South Carolina conservatives will lend him support, he’s the one guy in the race who could give Lindsey Graham a run for his money.

For those of you wedded to Lee Bright, Nancy Mace, Bill Connor, or another candidate, it is my opinion that Det Bowers is the only viable alternative to Graham. While I appreciate so many of you trying to persuade me toward your candidate, Bowers’ fundraising, background, positions, and rapid build up of support suggest to me that those who are interested in beating Graham, as opposed to just getting candidate X, Y, or Z elected, should rally to Det Bowers.

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