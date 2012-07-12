A little birdie tells me that the Republicans in Washington see Diane Black in trouble and Diane Black’s own internal polling shows the same thing up in TN-06.

This is terrific, terrific news. She’s a terrible congress critter.

Her primary opponent is Lou Ann Zelenik and would be a far, far better member of Congress.

As I’ve said before, if we cannot hold our own side accountable now, we never will. Here is a race, like the Chuck Fleischman race in Tennessee, where we can pick off a terrible Republican, replace them with a better Republican, and not lose the seat.

If you want to hold the GOP accountable and send a strong signal that the status quo is unacceptable, you might be interested in helping Lou Ann Zelenik.