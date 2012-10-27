Did Barack Obama Intentionally Mislead KUSAâ€™s Kyle Clark About â€˜Abound Solarâ€™?
President Obama gave an interview to Kyle Clark of Colorado NBC affiliate KUSA. In the interview, which saw the President answer and try to dodge some of the toughest question he’s been asked the whole campaign season, the President claimed the W...
President Obama gave an interview to Kyle Clark of Colorado NBC affiliate KUSA. In the interview, which saw the President answer and try to dodge some of the toughest question he’s been asked the whole campaign season, the President claimed the White House has no involvement with stimulus funds going to a company called Abound Solar. The company, as you can guess, is another loser | Read More »