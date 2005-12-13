Dignan and I are of the same mind on canceling church on Christmas. This is ludicrous. It also makes me question the theology of a lot of the churches that are doing it. Willow Creek, up in Illinois, says it is about "being lifestyle-friendly for people who are just very, very busy." So, why not just stop having church altogether and put it online or podcast sermons for when people do have time. That's nuts (and yeah, why does that church have a CEO?).

Let's get facts straight: We are to honor the Sabbath and one important way of doing that is going to church. We should especially be willing to go to church on the day we set aside to honor the Lord's birth. Next, what? Canceling Easter services for busy people with family in town?