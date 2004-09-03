I have noticed something over the past few years. When I was growing up and learning grammar, I was taught to always capitalize President if I was refering to the President of the United States. Likewise with Court if referring to the United States Supreme Court and Congress if referring to the United States Congress.

I think I am the only one left who capitalizes President when I mean President of the United States. We should all relearn that and get back to it. It does not matter whether you are a liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat, there is only one President and we should convey respect through proper capitalization.