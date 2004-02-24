Andrew Sullivan says:

The president launched a war today against the civil rights of gay citizens and their families. And just as importantly, he launched a war to defile the most sacred document in the land. Rather than allow the contentious and difficult issue of equal marriage rights to be fought over in the states, rather than let politics and the law take their course, rather than keep the Constitution out of the culture wars, this president wants to drag the very founding document into his re-election campaign.

My response is that (1) the President didn't start it and (2) the President is not seeking to "defile the most sacred document in the land;" the President is seeking to preserve the document and protect it from activist judges.

The President was willing to let this "difficult issue of equal marriage rights be fought over in the states," but Courts decided they knew better than the elected representatives of the people. The courts decided to legislate.

It is a sad day when the people wanting to keep the status quo have to amend the constitution to preserve what already exists. Shouldn't it be the progressives who have to amend the constitution? Or, shouldn't they at least have to go the democratic route through the elected representatives of all the people?