I'm helping a friend run for the Georgia State Senate. He announced his candidacy this morning for the 18th State Senate seat.

The seat was recently created and is an open seat with an 80% Republican registration.

State Sen. Ross Tolleson of Perry, GA (30 minutes south of here) was in the 18th district until the 3 judge panel designing Georgia's districts made Ross the incumbent of the 20th Senate District.

So, the paper, in its coverage, writes that my client is challeneging Ross Tolleson in the GOP primary for the 18th Senate District. WRONG!!!

I told the reporter we should all look on the bright side. The report made everybody notice today.