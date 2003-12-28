I have discovered two new blogs I want to pass on. They are both run by the same person, who I met over email today after discovering his comments about his iPod. Yeah, he's a Mac user, which makes him a top notch person.

So, check out The Scoop [UPDATE: sorry, I typed the link to The Scoop without the http. It's fixed now.] and Blandiose. In particular, The Scoop makes for good reading into governmental ethical lapses, waste, and abuse. The site owner works for the Center For Public Integrity [Ed. -- his sites are not supported by, funded by, and do not necessarily represent the views of CPI] after working for one of my all time favorite reads, Congressional Quarterly [Ed. -- geek alert. Yeah, I love it].