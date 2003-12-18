I hope it's not the whole story, but Radley Balko has a link to a WaPo story that says, "The White House apparently downgraded a state visit by the foreign minister of Qatar after said foreign minister refused a National Security Council request to fire certain employees of al-Jazeera whom the NSC thought were too biased in their coverage of the Iraq war."

I hope we support the freedom of press everywhere and that there is more to this. Come to think of it, I seem to remember reading recently that for all of the "independent press" stuff we hear about al-Jazeera, it is, in fact, heavily influenced by the Quatari (Kah-tar-ee NOT Gutter-ee) government. In which case, the action seems a little less awful -- but still not good.