I must say, the boys at the DNC really aren't that bright.

They've tried to take me to task over my email blast yesterday in which I wrote:

Someone should ask the Democrats if they think we're still at war with the confederacy, the Germans, and the Japanese given all the standing American armies in the South, Germany, and Japan.

The DNC dimwit writes:

If I were to make a list of places that have some sort of connection to American presence in Iraq -- places that were remotely similar -- somehow I don't think the US being in Alabama

Um, well, he has clearly missed my point as much as he has missed McCain's point.

Obama equates a standing army's presence with being at war. In addition to showing his total ignorance of military issues, it's how he has justified misquoting McCain. My point is that we have military bases in the southern U.S., Japan, and Germany. That does not mean we are at war with any of them. But, using Barack Obama's logic, we could certainly suppose that we are still at war with each one.

The DNC dimwit, though, goes on:

t makes about as much sense as John McCain's talking point about how being in Iraq for 100 years is just fine, because there will be no casualties.

Apparently he never learned the difference between cause and condition in grade school. McCain said "if," not "because." There is a huge difference.

Likewise, the guy was joined by some other blogger who wrote

he confederate states were readmitted back into the Union during Reconstruction, so any "standing" 'Union' armies in the South are not occupiers.

It seems to me we are not occupiers in Germany, Japan, or Iraq. In fact, everyone in the administration has been clear that should the Iraqi government ask us to leave, we would leave. And considering we've pretty much handed over to the Iraqi government approval for various operations in the country, we can't really be considered occupiers.

None of that will stop the Democrats from lying though.