Do It For America
Neal Boortz is one of the most popular talk radio hosts in the country. I’m proud to guest host for him when he is gone. January 18, 2013, is Neal’s last day on the air, after which time I will begin in earnest harassing Rush Limbaugh to le...
Neal Boortz is one of the most popular talk radio hosts in the country. I’m proud to guest host for him when he is gone. January 18, 2013, is Neal’s last day on the air, after which time I will begin in earnest harassing Rush Limbaugh to let me be his guest host. Heck, I’d even change my name to Mark. Boortz bought some really | Read More »