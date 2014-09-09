I have been inundated with emails, texts, and the like from friends regarding September 11th. Am I going to withdraw money from the bank? Will I stock up on food? What about filling my car up with gas? Is something going to happen?

No. No. No. And I don’t know.

There is nothing wrong with being prepared. But there is a lot wrong with worrying about September 11th. If it gives you peace of mind to fill your car up with gas, stock up on Campbell’s soup, and put an extra $100.00 in your wallet, go for it.

But do not worry about those things outside your control. If something is going to happen on September 11th, there is not a damn thing you or I can do about it. The odds of anything happening inside the United States are slim, but even if something happened, there is nothing you are going to do to stop it.

So do not worry about things outside your control. Besides, it is a sin. God says tomorrow will take care of itself. “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” There is simply no reason to be consumed with dread, fear, and worry about events outside your control.

Again, if it gives you peace of mind, please do take actions to prepare. Be a good Boy Scout and be prepared. But know you are as safe on the battlefield of life as you are in your bed. We all have a purpose. Hiding is, I am pretty sure, not your purpose. So don’t, even on September 11th.

And if after all that, you still worry, remember “I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

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