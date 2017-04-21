As American society becomes more tribal, society also becomes increasingly unstable and unmoored from civility. Americans are expected to take up for their tribe and defend it at all costs. The unfortunate outcome is that it can lead to not doing the right thing.

There are people in the United States who really would cheer on President Trump should he go out to Fifth Avenue in New York City and murder someone publicly. They would find some excuse to blame the victim, which might include insufficient loyalty.

The truth is there are Democrats who would do the same for Barack Obama. In fact, we can see this with President Trump's travel and golf. For eight years Republicans complained about President Obama's golfing and vacations while Democrats defended him. Now, Democrats have suddenly become concerned with the cost of Presidential travel and golf playing, while Republicans no longer care. One progressive columnist declared it proof the GOP was racist. The reality is this is proof that both sides are partisan and tribal.

Updated: Fri Apr 21, 2017