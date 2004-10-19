There are 14 days left.

The President of the United States needs your help. It might be hard to believe, but there are some people, like his opponent, who want to tuck their tail between their legs and run off the globe, close their eyes, and pretend we are not at war. Ladies and Gentlemen the United States was attacked and is at war. Do you want a President who treats this war as a nuisance or a President who fights to win? Do you want a President who believes we are endowed by our government with certain rights or a President who believes we are endowed by our Creator with certain rights? Do you want a tax increaser or a tax cutter for President?

Now is the time. Make a difference. Work for the re-election of President Bush.

Have you done enough? Are you waiting to do tomorrow what you should be doing today?

Not sure? Sure?

Check in here. Join the 72 hour program.

If it isn't close, they can't cheat. Work the ground game and re-elect the President.

DO IT NOW.