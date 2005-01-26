Thanks K-Lo for point out this article.

Charlotte Wyatt, who weighed just 1lb when she was born prematurely, was given only months to live after a hospital won the legal right last autumn not to resuscitate her if she stopped breathing.

Doctors secured the ruling, against the wishes of Charlotteâ€™s parents, on the grounds that she was brain-damaged and it was in the babyâ€™s own interests not to be resuscitated since it would prolong her suffering and would be â€œpurposelessâ€.

Doctors expected that Charlotte, now 15 months old, would succumb to an infection that would prove fatal without emergency intervention. However, she has survived 3Â½ winter months since the ruling; there is also evidence that her breathing is becoming stronger and she is less dependent on an oxygen supply â€” an improvement confirmed by hospital sources. The family claims she has some sight and can hear clapping.

Yesterday Carol Glass, a friend of the Wyatts, said: â€œDoctors said Charlotte would not live to see her first birthday and that was months ago. The hospital then said she was unlikely to make it through the winter months, but we are now a good way through.

â€œCharlotte should not have this â€˜do not resuscitate orderâ€™ left hanging over her. She could now live on with the right treatment. Her parents Darren and Debbie want her to be treated and are hoping that one day she will be able to go home with them.â€ When Charlotte was born she was no longer than an ink ben and had to live in an oxygen tank.

This is also another reason why national healthcare is a bad idea. When the government pays the bills instead of parents or insurance companies on behalf of parents, the government has a vested interest in getting patients out of the hospital either on two feet or in a coffin.

Giving doctors the right to determine what is best for a child over the objections of two loving parents crosses a line that should not be crossed. Sure, the parents might have been wrong and might have clung to false hopes. But, it was their child and should have been their decision.