I'm beginning to think so. First, Bush gives the muddled performance on "Meet The [De]Press[ed]", whichs causes all sorts of conservative constipation/consternation. Then there is Al Gore's horsesh-t, as Daniel Drezner calls it.

Conservatives now rally around the President and the Dems seem even more freakish than they already do.

Drezner is right. Do the Dems really want Algore to speak at the convention? Can they stop him without the press raising a stink and distracting from the Kerry nomination?

Do the Dems really care, or do they so agree with Algore that they want him to speak?