Andy Ogles will be leaving Congress.

Ogles is a Tennessee Congressman and Freedom Caucus member. He was endorsed by Donald Trump. He took his re-election for granted. He didn’t race money. He didn’t run ads. He relied on a Trump endorsement. He lost.

Not only did Ogles lose, but he lost to a challenger endorsed by Governor Bill Lee. Lee, who is leaving office, was happy to defy Presiden Trump with an endorsement of Charlie Hatcher. And a left-wing clean energy PAC boosted Charlie Hatcher, not because Hatcher will tilt at windmills for them, but because Hatcher is not a hardline conservative. The same left-wing group helped take out Chip Roy in the Texas Attorney General race. That left-wing group aligned with Ken Paxton and others to defeat Roy, who the Left saw as more of a hardline conservative than the guy who wound up winning.

Funny how that works.

Around the country, we’re seeing the Left ally with what was once the GOP establishment to take out MAGA, but not just MAGA. They’re taking out uncompromising conservatives who, because of their uncompromising conservatism, sometimes do not side with Donald Trump.

It’s like an up-and-coming movement on the right never actually learned discernment and put loyalty to a man over loyalty to a cause. And that makes me wonder if they’ll actually be able to keep winning after Trump is gone.

If MAGA is willing to work to elevate run-of-the-mill Republicans against principled conservatives who are too loyal to conviction to always side with Trump, and MAGA is losing in other races to run-of-the-mill Republicans funded by the Left, MAGA is going to realize, at some point, everyone played them and they will have returned to office the very old GOP establishment they worked to replace.

This is all fascinating to watch.