US troops raid Chalabi residence

US and Iraqi forces have raided the Baghdad residence of a former key Washington ally, Ahmed Chalabi.

Troops surrounded Mr Chalabi's house in the upmarket Mansour district and removed computers and documents.

Mr Chalabi has become increasingly distanced from the US after openly challenging how much power the coalition was ceding to Iraqis.

After the 2003 war, the Iraqi National Congress leader was a favourite of the Pentagon and tipped to lead Iraq.

On Wednesday he said in a BBC interview that Iraqis should have complete control over oil, development and property currently in US hands.

"The Iraqi Governing Council will clearly define what sovereignty means," he told Radio 4's Today programme.