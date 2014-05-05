Some inquiring media needs to ask Tom Cotton this question.

With Shane Osborn out of the running, Sid Dinsdale trailing, and Ben Sasse in the lead in Nebraska with little time left, Tom Cotton’s campaign manager is running an ad campaign against Ben Sasse. Cotton is, himself, running for the Republican nomination for the Senate in Arkansas.

Sasse is supporting by conservatives as diverse as National Review, the Club for Growth, the Senate Conservatives Fund, Paul Ryan, Tom Coburn, Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, Sarah Palin, and me. He is winning. In fact, he’s surged ahead in the last few days.

But Tom Cotton’s campaign manager, Justin Brasell, just placed more than $100,000.00 in advertising in Nebraska to attack Ben Sasse.

Does Tom Cotton want the Democrats to win? If not, is he cool with his campaign manager attacking a Republican just as he is headed into a general election against the Democrats?

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