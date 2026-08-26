Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Frustrated GOP'er's avatar
Frustrated GOP'er
3h

This should be mandatory reading for all our current politicians. Hope ALL have a blessed day.

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cagletl's avatar
cagletl
3h

Absolutely beautifully said, Erick! Dolly was one of a kind. We could all learn from her unconditional love for others. She will be so missed!!!

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