Back during World War II, the United States supplied the United Kingdom and other allied nations with the weapons needed to fight the Nazis. Franklin Roosevelt started using the phrase “arsenal of democracy” as a wartime slogan — we would stay out of the war, but we would provide the means to fight it.

Donald Trump, yesterday, took a significant step in building up the arsenal of democracy. As he openly talks about escalating Russian sanctions and increasing tariffs on India for that nation buying Russian oil, the President is selling $1 billion in weapons to NATO allies to pass along to the Ukrainians.

The purchases, coordinated through NATO and funded by the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, will send lethal and nonlethal equipment to Ukraine to use against the Russians.

Weapons systems authorized by the Biden Administration for Ukraine are continuing to flow to the country, including Patriot Missile systems. President Trump is also announcing that Germany will be next in line to buy Patriot Missile systems because Germany intends to transfer them to Kyiv once purchased.

Since his first term, President Trump has insisted NATO allies needed to step up and pay more for defense. He is now crediting their purchases of weapons for Ukraine as part of that effort. It is a really good idea.

American taxpayers will not have to deal with gifts or loans to Ukraine. Instead, European allies will make direct purchases from American weapons manufacturers via NATO. The weapons will be delivered to those nations and then transferred to Ukraine.

In the process, this provides an incentive for increased assembly and development of weapons in the country. Bolstering the supply chain will help us build up our supplies as well.

This is a very positive development.

Shenanigans

In the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand One, Democrats in the state of Georgia foisted the above map on the voters of the state. Observe the lighter pink portion in the west of the state. Here’s a better look at it.

The southwestern edge was a lake and a series of islands. Just north of LaGrange, Georgia, you can see how the district wrapped around an entirely different district, such that you could jump from the eleventh back into the eleventh while sailing over the eighth congressional district.

Over in the east part of the state, the Democrats needed a new Democrat leaning district and, for the first time in a hundred years passed Augusta National Golf Club from the ninth district into a new twelfth district, cutting it out of its historic area and cutting it off from the rest of Augusta, Georgia just to spite the Republican congressman, Charlie Norwood.

Spare me your outrage over the Republicans in Texas.

We are only a few years removed from Democrats openly planning to end the filibuster to pack the Supreme Court, add DC and Puerto Rico to the states, and pass a national voting reform package that would have ended voter ID despite its popular support, among other outrageous things. They were only stopped because two Democratic senators refused to kill the filibuster.

But Texas redistricting now is a threat to democracy? This is not about democracy. This is about power, and anything that might deprive Democrats of power is considered a threat to democracy.

The term “gerrymandering” comes from Democrat politician Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts, the fifth Vice President of the United States. The idea that Republicans do it worse than Democrats is historic revisionism. Literally, most of the current Republican states have been impacted by the Voting Rights Act, which restricted their abilities to gerrymander even as Democrats went wild.

California has a supposedly non-partisan (but thoroughly gamed by the Democrats) commission because voters got so fed up with Democrat gerrymandering that Arnold Schwarzenegger mounted a constitutional amendment to establish a non-partisan commission.

The reality is that both sides do it, and in the past few decades it has been Democrats, not Republicans, who have excelled at partisan gerrymandering as the Voting Rights Act restrained Republicans in southern states.

But I have a word of caution for the Texas Republicans.

If you base your current redistricting on 2024, you could be getting a lot of Democrats elected in 2026.

The 2024 turnout for the President will be higher than the 2026 midterms because midterm elections always have lower turnout. Creating Hispanic majority districts that voted for Trump might not translate well into Republican congressional elections.

Be careful.

In 2000, Democrats in Georgia sought to lock in another decade of Democratic gains. The maps were ultimately rejected by the federal courts, and the redrawn districts saw a Republican surge. The Republicans entered office and by the middle of the first decade of the twenty-first century had redrawn what the Democrats had saddled them with. Democrats thought they had locked in a decade of governance and were out of office within two years thanks to their map fiasco.

Always assume Murphy’s Law will apply to redistricting. That also means Democrats might have more wiggle room in their states to do what Texas does, and we shouldn’t be confident that the talking point that Democrats have maxed out their moves is actually accurate.