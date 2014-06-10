I’ve been encouraging people to support Dave Brat, but I honestly didn’t spend any time here on his campaign. I, like pretty much everyone else, was pretty sure he had not one chance in hell. He was outspent by more than 20 to 1. No one knew who he was.

And he won. Praise God! It is a great day for the Republic. Many of us sat on the sidelines wishing him well, telling people to support him, but not beating drums for him as we should have. Now we all need to send him cash.

Conservatives â€” you say you want a change. You say you want to beat the Establishment. This guy has. So pony up. He has earned it and deserves it.

And let’s see if we can get Dave Brat to the RedState Gathering.

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