Today I turned off the lights in my office for the last time. I've got mixed emotions. I've been at Sell & Melton for eight years -- five as a lawyer. But, I've felt burned out and worn down for over a year. The practice of law became drudgery. I spent more days dreading going to the office than not.

I don't know how the new job will ultimately work out. But, I certainly feel God's guiding hand in my life and career, so I am ready to take the leap -- fear be damned.

Thus begins the next chapter.