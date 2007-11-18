Here ladies and gentlemen is the ultimate example of Democratic pandering.

The leading Democratic presidential candidates are united on the government's Yucca Mountain nuclear waste storage plan: They'd scrap it.

What then is their solution for dealing with the accumulated nuclear waste bound for Yucca?

They don't have one.

What then is their solution to expanding nuclear energy in this country?

They don't have one.

What then is their solution to make us an energy independent nation?

They don't really have one except the platitudes. It's all very similar to their strategy for dealing with terrorists.