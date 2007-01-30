Sigh.

Celebrities have subjected us to all sorts of annoying trends in the past few years. Who can forget Puffy Diddly Dee and "Vote or Die."

Now, such luminaries of science as Josh Hartnett, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Orlando Bloom, want us all to stop breathing or die. At least that is what I take from this. They want us to cut our CO 2 emissions, which is most readily done by holding our breath.

To be sure, we've had a mild winter here in Georgia -- at least until about last week when the bottom dropped out. Even so, most of our high temperatures have not reached the levels they were in the thirties. But, because Orlando Bloom said so, we should all stop breathing now.