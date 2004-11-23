In addition to Janet, we have Adam Nagourney writing this piece. Remember, Nagourney could see a poll that shows a 90% approval rating for Bush and the headline and substance of the article would be "millions say they disapprove of Bush."

After enduring a brutally fought election campaign, Americans are optimistic about the next four years under President Bush, but have reservations about central elements of the second-term agenda he presented in defeating Senator John Kerry, according to the latest New York Times/CBS News Poll.

At a time when the White House has portrayed Mr. Bush's 3.5-million-vote victory as a mandate, the poll found that Americans are at best ambivalent about Mr. Bush's plans to reshape Social Security, rewrite the tax code, cut taxes and appoint conservative judges to the bench. There is continuing disapproval of Mr. Bush's handling of the war in Iraq, with a plurality now saying it was a mistake to invade in the first place. The funniest thing about the poll and how the Times portrays it is this part:

In this poll, when allowed freely to name the issue that was most important in their vote, 6 percent chose moral values, although smaller numbers named issues like abortion and same-sex marriage. On a separate question in which voters were given a choice of nine issues, 5 percent chose abortion, 4 percent chose stem cell research and 2 percent chose same-sex marriage.

The top issue was the economy and jobs, which was cited by 29 percent of respondents. Well, maybe so, but if you combine terrorism and Iraq you get 35%. Even more interesting, the poll combined "Economy" and "Jobs" when asking what people voted for in the November election, but when asking people what issue will matter most in the next four years, the Times seperates jobs and economy, giving us 11% for the economy, 7% for jobs, 16% for war, 11% for terrorism, and 9% for "Iraq/Osama Bin Laden", whatever that means.

Way to hide the ball there Adam!