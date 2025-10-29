Marjorie Taylor Greene first sided with the Democrats on the need to extend Obamacare subsidies. Then she decided to side with them that too many illegals are being deported. Then she blasted Republicans for listening to the White House political team — the one that won the presidential election. Now, she is siding with Democrats and calling for the Senate GOP to end the filibuster.

Republicans, don’t be like Marjorie. Don’t go wobbly, Republicans.

On Saturday, millions of Americans will lose their government benefits because the Democrats refused to pass a clean continuing resolution over thirteen times. Democrats have landed on a bizarre talking point that the GOP should change the rules of the Senate unilaterally to end the shutdown.

Doing that would give the Democrats what they want — an end to the filibuster. Democrats have long lacked the votes to scrap it themselves. It is what they want, but cannot get for themselves. Do not do it. It is a big indication that, internally, too many Senate Democrats actually want it preserved, and the progressives know they will need Republicans to kill it for them.

I agree with the White House position that the Republicans should stop offering stopgap “rifle shot” measures to precisely target points of shutdown pain like pay for government employees, etc. Why? Democrats caused the shutdown. If Republicans cave on anything, it will be cast by the press as the Republicans having the power to end the shutdown.

However, I continue to be flummoxed as to why the Office of Management and Budget is not firing more people.

If Republicans do nothing and force the Democrats to vote for the clean continuing resolution, there will be no way to spin it except for the Democrats to own the shutdown they caused and for which they refuse to accept responsibility. Make the Democrats finally accept responsibility for something. Make them own the shutdown.

The national press corps is in the Democrats’ pocket. If the GOP does anything to get the government open, the GOP will be blamed for something they did not cause. If Republicans do not go wobbly, the Democrats will have to open the government to let government welfare benefits flow again, and the GOP can rightly point out that the Democrats caved and voted for the clean resolution they could have voted for in September.

That is the only way out of this for the GOP to avoid blame from the press. Any deal the GOP makes will be cast as the GOP going wobbly and the GOP caving. Do not do it. And if you need more evidence that the Republicans must force the Democrats to own this, consider the latest data from Harry Enten. As this goes on, independent voters, the key demographic for the midterms, are realizing it is Democrats, not Republicans, who are to blame. Cutting a deal will muddy the message.

Share

As an aside, here is a progressive podcaster with a very large following telling the Democratic Establishment, “Listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this, or we’re coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period.” She did so right after playing a clip celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Republicans need to double down that Democrats are afraid of the growing violence from their base and force Democrats to stand up against that base. Remember, we now know Donald Trump’s closing ad that said “Kamala Harris is for they/them, Donald Trump is for you,” was actually a very effective advertisement.

Now, Democrats are keeping the government shut for they/them, too scared of them to open it up for you.