On March 18, 2025, Tucker Carlson tweeted, “It’s worth pointing out that a strike on the Iranian nuclear sites will almost certainly result in thousands of American deaths at bases throughout the Middle East, and cost the United States tens of billions of dollars. The cost of future acts of terrorism on American soil may be even higher. Those are the Pentagon’s own estimates. A bombing campaign against Iran will set off a war, and it will be America’s war.”

He concluded with the sentence, “Don’t let the propagandists lie to you.”

A man who has spent the past several years sowing doubts about American expertise and bureaucratic competence used an old Pentagon estimate to make his claims and never saw the sustained Israeli campaign in Iran happening.

In the last two weeks, as he saw the Israeli campaign happening, Carlson has claimed Russia would side with Iran. World War III would happen. All the world’s ills would come to life if the United States dared take out Iran’s nuclear facilities. He has attacked and tried to discredit Mark Levin, Ted Cruz, and so many others.

Twelve days ago, Israel began its attack. Last night, President Trump announced peace after an anemic and telegraphed Iranian response. The peace began at midnight this morning. Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, claiming it would fight until the hour of peace, then used Iranian state television to announce the ceasefire had begun.

To be sure and to be fair, Iran probably will respond further. The isolationists are now raising fears of Iranian sleeper cells. The response to Iran previously embedding sleeper cells in the United States should be to recognize they have been planning war against us already and it would be even worse if Iran had nukes.

Additionally, there will be no lasting peace. The Middle East will never have lasting peace until Jesus Himself returns. It is not in the cards for the descendants of Isaac and the descendants of Ishmael to end their conflict without the Second Coming. They will fight again.

Through it all, the fearmongers will sow fear, dread, and doubt because their revenue stream depends on you staying in existential dread, relying on them to keep you informed and fearful, and not noticing their sleights of hand like discrediting American institutional accuracy then relying on institutional claims to amplify their fear.

It’s a grift.

And the grifters are outraged. Candace Owens is declaring Prime Minister Netanyahu is as bad as her school teachers claimed Adolph Hitler was. She’s gone full Nazi. Steve Bannon was used as a prop by the President to distract from the President’s intentions to drop a bomb. Some guy the internet cares passionately about named Dave Smith now wants Donald Trump impeached. Ben Rhodes is back to crying. Marjorie Taylor Greene is declaring herself the base and separating from the President on an 80/20 issue because of her fear of Jewish space lasers. Matt Gaetz attempted to stake out a position against intervention, but the botox made it hard to understand him. The tips of the horseshoe have gotten crowded with the grifters, charlatans, isolationists, America haters, and frauds.

If Iran does respond further, and candidly I suspect it will, it will be the latest in a series of attacks going back to the 1980’s. Iran has long been at war with us even as we have not been at war with it. American isolationists like to fret about American power abroad while ignoring China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, and other nations that have been penetrating our telecommunications operations, power grid, water supplies, corporate communications, defense industrial systems, hacking civilian operations, and more.

Any response from the frauds and progressives reacting to Iranian aggression will be to blame Trump first. If sleeper cells, they will ignore how they got here. If abroad, they will ignore a string of Iranian attacks against American interests stretching back decades and escalating as the years have gone on. It’s always with these people “blame America first.”

President Trump has gotten to claim what America First is. These loudmouth isolations thought they pulled his strings. They were Pinocchio convinced they were pulling Gepeto’s strings. Donald Trump built their piles of cash and himself. They got confused over who pulled whose strings.

This week should set them straight, but it will not.

Instead, they’ll find clever ways to keep the gullible fooled as they seethe and hope for an “I told you so” moment of some kind. And let’s be frank here — some of them are undoubtedly hoping for an Iranian response to get that “I told you” validation. Collectively, they never let an opportunity go to waste seeding doubts about the goodness of America and its strengths. And they never will own up to a mistake. They just move the goalposts and insist they were right all along.

I saw someone say on the internet that conservatives believe there are bad guys in charge abroad and progressives believe there are bad guys (or Jews) in charge at home. These twelve days have been clarifying who is a progressive.

Don’t let the propagandists lie to you.

In the end, the only thing Tucker Carlson got right was the population of Iran.