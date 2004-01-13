Eugene Volokh of The Volokh Conspiracy takes on an opinioin piece at Slate and comes off the winner of any argument.

I hate to sound the part of the jerk, but is not putting in an elevator really a constitutional infraction? Really? It may be mean spirited to make a handicapped person crawl up steps to get to court (or be carried up), but the last time I checked, handicappedness (?) is not a classification contemplated by the 14th amendment. Of course, the Constitution is what Sanda Dee says it is, so maybe it is.