The Bible class curriculum is set. And by set, I mean not set. And by curriculum, I mean textbook selection. And by text book selection, I mean NIV, KJV, NRSV, Oxford, RSV, ASV, Living, Message, you decide.

Just don't be praising Jesus. Talk literature (note to students: Song of Solomon for the steamy novel portion). Talk history. Heck, the ACLU and Episcopalians will probably even let you talk mythology. Just don't talk too much about theology, salvation, or the other tenets of the Bible unless you're just studying the â€œthemesâ€ of Romans.