Well, the plot just keeps thickening around Barack Obama's super delegates. We know Obama denies knowledge of Jeremiah Wrights incendiary, anti-white sermons. Some enterprising reporter might want to go back and ask if he missed all the anti-Semitic ones too. Word comes today from Gateway Pundit that it is not just the whites out to kill all the black people, but Jews too.

In fact, Reverend Wright, in a letter to Oprah Winfrey (!!!) penned in the church's bulletin, allowed Ali Baghdadi to make some startling revelations we might need to get the State Department to look into. Condi, especially, should take interest in the Jewish State trying to eradicate her.

According to Baghdadi, the Jewish State has been developing an "ethnic bomb" to kill blacks and arabs. As Wright tells Oprah:

I must tell you that Israel was the closest ally to the White Supremacists of South Africa. In fact, South Africa allowed Israel to test its nuclear weapons in the ocean off South Africa. The Israelis were given a blank check: they could test whenever they desired and did not even have to ask permission. Both worked on an ethnic bomb that kills Blacks and Arabs.

Possibly because Ronald Reagan was in charge and not Fritz Mondale back in the 80's, we never heard of this. One would suspect that Reverend Wright, by allowing Mr. Baghdadi to publish this in the church bulletin (on the "Pastor's Page" no less), agrees with Mr. Baghdadi, or at least supports his virulent anti-Semitism. We should applaud Reverend Wright for filling us in on the details. We should also join him in recognizing that being designated a "terrorist rogue state" by the White House, as he tells Oprah that Libya was so designated, is "a great honor." I wonder if he has petitioned yet to have Libya put back on the list, given the great honor that it is.

The mind of Barack Obama's mentor is an amazing thing. Without him, we would not know that the saltines invented AIDS to kill the black man and the Jews have developed an ethnic bomb to kill blacks and arabs.

Given just how successful we white folks have been with AIDS deployment, maybe the Jews really aren't the smartest ones around. After all, I know of no known deployments of the ethnic bomb, unless you count Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Gigli.

And exactly how will that bomb be delivered? By air, by land, by sea, or by matzoh? The American public needs Reverend Wright to tell us.

Also, given his public revelations in the church bulletin, we might want to find out what private revelations he made to Obama.

Oh, and we might want to ask if Obama will really be President of all the people, or just the people who are not developing AIDS and ethic bombs to kill him.

We should probably also ask Obama if, as a United States Senator on the Foreign Relations Committee, he ever sought to hold hearings on the matter of Israel's new weapon.

We could also ask him if his children are still going to church there and, if so, what they think about Israel trying to kill them with an ethnic bomb.

I have a lot more questions, but I think you get the gist.

Are we still suppose to believe Obama never knew any of this stuff, including the written words of his mentor in the church bulletin? And do the super delegates really want to take that chance?