Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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TravlnSuz's avatar
TravlnSuz
3h

Erick, thank you for alerting (at least) your listeners and readers in Ga that the primary is the 'real' election period for judges. While my mom ALWAYS would call while she was alive & remind my siblings & I to vote every time there was a primary or election, I was trained to vote whenever I had the opportunity. She was a 1st Generation American & took her right to vote as an opportunity to have our voice be heard. And,now I do. My view may not always win but my voice is heard.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
3h

Chip Roy will be missed in Congress, of course what can an one man army do.

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