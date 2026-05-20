Meet the Democrats’ nominee for Governor of Georgia:

Keisha “Crimewave” Bottoms could not run for re-election as Mayor of Atlanta because she has the ignoble distinction of being the first Mayor of Atlanta to see the city burn since Mayor James Montgomery Calhoun watched Sherman march through and torch the place.

Bottoms, in the days after the George Floyd protests, sided repeatedly with the protestors who turned into arsonists and rioters. She had a gay police officer thrown in jail for killing Rayshard Brooks, a criminal who wrestled a weapon from one police officer, ran, then turned to fire at a second officer who opened fire and killed Brooks. Afterwards, it turned out Brooks had taken the first officer’s taser, not his handgun, but in the heat of the moment, the other officer thought Brooks was pointing a gun.

Police officers started quitting. The northern part of Atlanta started a secession movement. And the voters of Atlanta turned on Bottoms as a massive crime wave started. She could not run for re-election.

While mayor, Bottoms fought Governor Kemp over reopening the state after COVID. Bottoms attempted to shut down churches and businesses in defiance of Governor Kemp’s tolerant policies. When Kemp fully reopened the state, Bottoms demanded Atlanta schools stay closed.

This is the Democrats’ nominee.

Meanwhile, the voters of Georgia decisively rejected the Democrats’ attempt to turn the Georgia court system into a partisan institution. Even Democrats voted for the incumbents. Black voters sided with a black candidate, but it was not enough. Jen Jordan, the affluent white female urban liberal (AWFUL), was a well-known Democrat, having run statewide four years ago as Stacey Abrams’ hand-picked candidate for Attorney General. She was rejected then and now because, frankly, even Democrats hate Jen Jordan. She’s too much of a neurotic, high-drama white woman for black Democrats and Independents. Democratic trial lawyers were even opposed to her.

Good riddance.

Most of my preferred candidates won in Georgia last night or made it into runoffs. The judges were the most important ones.

Goodbye Congressman Massie

Everything you need to know about why getting rid of Thomas Massie was a good thing can be found right here:

Massie has always been a contrarian. But ever since his wife died, he’s stopped trying to advance the ball or improve legislation. He’s instead become only a contrarian with an antisemitic conspiracy streak in him.

Massie made exaggerated claims about the Epstein files. He’s blamed the Jews for pretty much anything he disagreed with. He became a favored instrument of the Left to obstruct good policy. It was time for him to go.

Chris LaCivita did a good thing, spearheading President Trump’s effort to send Congressman Massie to retirement.

You’ll note the antisemites keep getting defeated in Republican primaries and keep advancing in Democrat primaries.

The President’s Got Game

I disagree with President Trump’s decision to endorse Ken Paxton in Texas. Paxton is a serial adulterer whose own staff reported him to the FBI for corruption. Paxton pleaded no contest and had to take multiple court-ordered actions. Many Republicans are convinced nothing ever came of the allegations and did not realize Paxton pleaded no contest.

If Paxton actually beats Cornyn, people are going to hear a great deal about the sordid details of Paxton’s adultery and crimes.

Interestingly enough, he can still win. And some friends of mine insist there are so many millionaires in Texas who will support him that the GOP will not have to spend extra. After all, his opponent is a vegan who thinks God is nonbinary and the conception of Christ justifies abortion.

They may be right. But I still think they underestimate Paxton’s baggage and hope voters will go vote for John Cornyn.

They should also go vote for Chip Roy. His opponent for Attorney General of Texas has never even practiced law. Chip is the most conservative member of the United States House of Representatives. And he used to be the Assistant Attorney General of Texas. He won’t need training in the office.

All that said, if the GOP can do in November what it has managed to do in picking off GOP opponents of the President, the GOP will not do badly.

With redistricting, the GOP will already be able to pad its margins. That will provide some protection. But candidate quality is still going to matter, and any money diverted to Paxton in Texas will hurt efforts in Georgia, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, and even Ohio. A Paxton primary win could be a pyrrhic victory for the GOP.

Hopefully, voters will vote for Cornyn instead.

Likewise, with Thom Tillis leaving, Bill Cassidy losing the primary, and Trump endorsing Ken Paxton, his agenda in the Senate is all but dead.

Some of you can joke and say he’s gotten nothing out of the Senate anyway, except that the Senate has been considering a reconciliation package for the President to carry out his border plans, among other things, like confirming judges.

Good luck, Mr. President.