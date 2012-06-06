Oh do I have a fantastic 2 hours in store for you people tonight on the nation’s most listened to talk radio station. I’m going to take the first half hour and talk about D-Day, then it’s going to be all Wisconsin.

Tonight, we will feast on the tears of the left and, most especially, the MSNBC gang.

You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. The show starts at 6pm ET.

Consider this an open thread.