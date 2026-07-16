Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Jfox8's avatar
Jfox8
7hEdited

Articles like these are why I am a subscriber. Thank you for speaking up.

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Jeff Kessler's avatar
Jeff Kessler
7h

I hope you gain subscribers!

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