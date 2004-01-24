MacDailyNews is reporting:

"The teenage daughter of a top foreign affairs department official was being treated in a Pretoria hospital for second degree burns suffered when her laptop computer's battery pack exploded. . . .

The computer, a Dell 'Inspiron' issued to Dr Sooklal [the girl's father] by the foreign affairs department [at the university where he worked] some 18 months ago has been removed for forensic testing by a specially appointed police task team and the results are expected before the weekend.