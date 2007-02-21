I interviewed Rep. Duncan Hunter this evening. He's running for President. Hunter is a solid conservative from California. In fact, I think you can objectively say he is the most consistently conservative candidate for President.

We spent most of the time talking foreign affairs, but some domestic policy entered the fray. Duncan was the first member of Congress to take the initiative and build a fence along the Mexican border -- first at San Diego and now to be extended.

He's also one of the few people in Congress to recognize the threat that China is to the United States. This is a big issue for me, though it flies under the radar for most people. China is rapidly becoming a full enemy of ours, not just the latent enemy it has been.

I don't know that Hunter has a great shot at being elected, but I think he just might be the best candidate out there.