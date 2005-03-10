Christy and I had supper tonight in a building that was built over 600 years before the United States was founded -- 1232. The building had been the home of St. Thomas of Prague (or something like that). The meal was seriously one of the best meals I had ever eaten and cheap too. The restaurant was only a couple blocks from the Charles Bridge, which is a huge beautiful bridge with castle turrets on either end.

It was exceptionally cold. Part of the river had frozen over and you could see foot prints in the snow frozen on the ice.