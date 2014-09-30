Ebola Comes to the United States
With the CDC in Atlanta, of course I spent my whole show talking about the Ebola outbreak. You can listen to the show here: And go sign up for the show notes email. The post Ebola Comes to the United States appeared first on RedState.
With the CDC in Atlanta, of course I spent my whole show talking about the Ebola outbreak.
You can listen to the show here:
And go sign up for the show notes email.
The post Ebola Comes to the United States appeared first on RedState.