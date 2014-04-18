And they crucified him, and parted his garments, casting lots: that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, They parted my garments among them, and upon my vesture did they cast lots.Â And sitting down they watched him there;Â And set up over his head his accusation written, THIS IS JESUS THE KING OF THE JEWS.

Now from the sixth hour there was darkness over all the land unto the ninth hour.Â And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani? that is to say, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?Â Some of them that stood there, when they heard that, said, This man calleth for Elias.Â And straightway one of them ran, and took a spunge, and filled it with vinegar, and put it on a reed, and gave him to drink.

The rest said, Let be, let us see whether Elias will come to save him.Â Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost.Â And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent; And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose, and came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.

The Gospel of Matthew 27:35-37, 45-53

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