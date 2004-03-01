The polls suggest that Edwards will not beat Gigolo John in Georgia tomorrow. I will say, however, that Edwards has a great ground team.

Driving home from the office on Friday, I noticed someone has put up Edwards signs at every intersection. I noticed more this weekend.

This morning, using a different route to the office, there were more signs -- all down one of the major roads. At one intersection, there were supporters holding signs for Edwards.

I haven't seen the first Kerry bumpersticker, sign, or supporter.