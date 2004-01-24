Cherie Blair, wife of Prime Minister Tony Blair is apparently under the mistaken belief that George Bush stole the 2000 election

In a forthright view that is likely to embarrass her husband, Cherie Blair, wife of Prime Minister Tony Blair, is reported to have observed that George W Bush "stole" the US presidential election from Al Gore.

"Cherie Blair still believed that Bush had stolen the White House from Gore," author Philip Stephens wrote in his book "Tony Blair: The Making of a World Leader. "

Although Tony Blair was pragmatic about Bush's victory, Mrs Blair was far less sanguine about the Supreme Court decision that gave him the keys to the White House. I will say that there have been four years for Cherie to change her mind. Whether or not she has isn't known. Whether or not the book accurately depicts her views is also not known.