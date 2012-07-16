July 11, 2004, was actually the first live day of RedState with the actual site kicking off July 12th with user content. We went live on Scoop without the logo.

Within a few months, we had the logo as we wanted and by 2005 had RedHot and ConfirmThem up and going.

By mid-2006, Clayton switched us over to Drupal with a new design and we went from RedState.org to RedState.com.

In 2008, we moved to WordPress through a series of fits and false starts and have the template you see now.

Coming soon, well, we’re really going to shake things up a bit. Stay tuned . . .

And Happy Birthday RedState!

By the way, if you were ever wondering, our first users were, in order,