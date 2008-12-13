Wow. Just wow. I was forwarded this email exchange: Here is the original: From: Kerinsa M

Sent: Fri 12/12/2008 5:47 PM

To: Lucas, Elaine

Subject: banquet

Mrs. Lucas, You should take Mayor Reichert's advice and go to the banquet, assuming you have nothing to hide. Chris Krok is only gaining notoriety by your refusal to be seen in the same room with him. Furthermore, it would be smart to go on his show, so that the same amount of money you stole from us by falsely calling in sick to work could go to charity. Now here is the response: Subject: RE: banquet

Date: Fri, 12 Dec 2008 21:56:01 -0500

From: Elaine.Lucas@macon.ga.us

To:Kerinsa M

You kiss your mother's ass and go straight to hell, Loser.