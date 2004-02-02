I generally don't like the concept of directly electing judges to a Supreme Court. However, lately I'm coming to the conclusion that it's the best way to keep them from legislating. The Atlanta Journal is reporting the Governor is ready to campaign against current Georgia Supreme Court judges:

For months, Republican insiders said it would happen, and now it has. Looks like we're going to get a politicized state Supreme Court election, just like the ones in Alabama. Ray Moore, here we come.

Gov. Sonny Perdue on Saturday took a potshot at Justice Leah Ward Sears, who stands for re-election this November in a race that's formally non-partisan. Speaking to the "Families and Freedom" rally held in Atlanta by the Christian Coalition of Georgia, Perdue told voters to elect judges "who would represent mainstream Georgia, mainstream Georgia values, and who will not try to legislate from the bench."