Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Steve D's avatar
Steve D
5h

Loss, big or small, will not sink in to the overall GOP. Some folks learn from their mistakes and misques, others simply point a finger and blame someone else. We need a new party in this country, one made up of working folks that are still Patriots and have a firm grasp on our historical founding. These dipshits in both parties are sacking our nation for their misguided self created truths. Our founding fathers are rolling in their graves.

My wife and I will show up at the poll today, we like making a visit and not taking the mail in way out or the early visit. I'll keep my eyes and ears open and my mouth shut and observe what is actually happening for the short time we'll be there.

God Bless America

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Tucker Scofield's avatar
Tucker Scofield
4h

Define "disaster." To me, if we in Georgia end up with Keisha Lanced Bottoms as governor, that is the definition of disaster. You always preach that local politics is far more consequential to our daily lives, and that woman will very likely gut everything Kemp has done to achieve a prosperous and thriving Georgia. How ANYONE could vote for that woman is beyond me.

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