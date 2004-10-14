Chime in on this.

My view is that the Electoral College helps prevent presidential vote fraud. Because of the nature of the electoral college, voter fraud would have to occur, to be effective, in high doses in swing states, like we are now seeing.

The higher the dose of fraud, the easier it is to detect.

Without the EC, fraud could happen in lower levels nationwide throughout major cities, which tend to have the shoddiest voter registration records. It would be harder to detect in small doses spread out geographically.

That's my abbreviated thought on the subject. What's yours?