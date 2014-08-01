Ending Spending Uses Michelle Nunnâ€™s Memo for Advertising
Michelle Nunn’s campaign in Georgia is off to a rough general election start with the release of her campaign memo. It gives away the game that she’s a liberal outsider who is going to have to pretend to be a moderate Georgian. Our friends at Ending S
Michelle Nunn’s campaign in Georgia is off to a rough general election start with the release of her campaign memo. It gives away the game that she’s a liberal outsider who is going to have to pretend to be a moderate Georgian.
Our friends at Ending Spending are first out of the gate with an ad based on that memo.
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