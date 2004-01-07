Jonah Goldberg officially endorses Howard Dean today.

The unofficial Conservative Pundit Full-Employment Act - aka the Howard Dean presidential campaign - currently working its way through the democratic process in Iowa and New Hampshire looks pretty much unstoppable at this point.

If Dean wins those early primaries, it's almost guaranteed he will be the Democratic nominee. Of course, the good people of Iowa and New Hampshire have a rich heritage of smashing such predictions the way John Belushi smashed that guitar in "Animal House." So, let's just assume I've invoked the appropriate "anything can happen" cliche.