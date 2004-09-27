Will Kerry not shut up? He has run the most bizarre campaign since Michael Dukakis. I can only imagine that next Kerry will say he would sing kumbaya and hold hands with the murderer of his wife, before letting the guy out on parole.

Lately, whenever Kerry has confronted the Bush campaign â€“ not Bush administration policies â€“ he has done so by admitting in the political arena that he is a loser. First, he demanded daily debates â€“ the first sign of a loser. Now, he is demanding that all negative attacks cease â€“ the second sign of a loser.

Democratic presidential challenger John Kerry appealed for an end to the TV advertising war that has marked his election battle against President George W. Bush.

"Americans need a real conversation over our future," Kerry said in a speech at a school in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

. . .

"I'm calling them 'misleadisments,'" Kerry said of the adverts. "It's all scare tactics ... because (Bush) has no record to run on."

Nevermind that Kerry went on the attack first. Nevermind that Bush's attacks on Kerry play to a central weakness of Kerry's public image. Kerry has now been labeled a flip-flopper and is calling "Uncle." Nevermind that Bush has embraced his record and Kerry is running like hell from his own. Does he not know when to shut up?

Oh, the third sign youâ€™re losing is to say that your opponent is really just like you.

In Wisconsin, Kerry also made a personality attack against the president, saying that he and his rival are both children of privilege, but Bush considers his comfortable position an entitlement.

Kerry said "he and I, we went to the same university, we're both very privileged." Both men attended Yale University.

The Democrat added that from his education "came a sense of fairness and responsibility" while Bush "thinks it's entitlement."

Kerry said America's middle classes had suffered from the huge tax cuts that Bush had presided over and which Democrats say mainly benefit the most wealthy.

"He doesn't care, he's out of touch," said Kerry.

The Democratic contender has been in Wisconsin since Sunday preparing for the first of the presidential debates against Bush on Thursday. Kerry says Bush thinks there is some sense of entitlement, while Kerry is running the campaign of a man thinking he is destined for the White House.

Let's be frank, however. Kerry knows he is not entitled to his lifestyle. After all, he has had to marry into it. If this is the best Kerry can do, he might as well throw in the towel now.